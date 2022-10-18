The Voice Recap Tonight: Battle Rounds Night 3 October 18, 2022 Episode

The Voice Season 22 Battle Rounds continue tonight, Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

It’s the third night of the Battle Rounds. The artists fights for the remaining slots to the next round of the competition, the Knockout Rounds.

In the Battle Rounds, the coaches pit two of their own team members against each other to sing the same song together in front of a studio audience. After the vocal battle, the coach must choose which of his/her singers will advance to the next round of competition, while the losing artist is available to be stolen by another coach. Each coach has two steals available during the Battle Rounds.

At the end of the Battles, only the strongest members of each coach’s roster remain and proceed to the Knockout Rounds.

This season’s special advisors are Jazmine Sullivan for Team Legend, Sean Paul for Team Gwen, Charlie Puth for Team Camila, and Jimmie Allen for Team Blake.

Keep locked on this page, The Voice Season 22 Battle Rounds episode recap and videos will be added below.

PERFORMANCES:

Eric Who vs Sydney Kronmiller “Paparazzi”

Winner: Eric Who

Brayden Lape vs Benny Weag “Pretty Heart”

Winner: Brayden Lape

Parijita Bastola vs The Marilynds “How Deep Is Your Love”

The winner of this battle is Parijita Bastola, John saves The Marilynds.

Parijita Bastola and @theMarilynds singing the @BeeGees = perfect way to wrap up your tuesday evening pic.twitter.com/niuGGmlmjP — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 19, 2022

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner will be determined by television viewers through public voting and will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.

Bake Shelton, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello will serve as coaches while Carson Daly as host.

The Voice Season 22 airs Mondays and Tuesday at 8/7c only on NBC. The show is also available to watch via NBC’s official live streaming channel.