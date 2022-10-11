Rowan Grace sings “traitor” on The Voice Blind Auditions 2022

Oct 11, 2022 Sherry Ann Guzman Television, The Voice 0


Rowan Grace sings “traitor” by Olivia Rodrigo on The Voice Season 22 Blind Auditions, Monday, October 10, 2022.

Rowan Grace joins Team Gwen. Watch her performance on the video below.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.


