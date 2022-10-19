Parijita Bastola vs The Marilynds “How Deep Is Your Love” The Voice Battles 2022

Parijita Bastola and The Marilynds from Team Legend performs “How Deep Is Your Love” on the Battle Rounds of The Voice Season 22, Monday, October 17, 2022.

The winner of this battle is Parijita Bastola, John saves The Marilynds. Watch their performance on the video below.

Parijita Bastola and @theMarilynds singing the @BeeGees = perfect way to wrap up your tuesday evening pic.twitter.com/niuGGmlmjP — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 19, 2022

