Morgan Myles vs Steven McMorran “Wrecking Ball” The Voice Battles 2022

Morgan Myles and Steven McMorran from Team Camila performs “Wrecking Ball” on the Battle Rounds of The Voice Season 22, Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

The winner of this battle is Morgan Myles, Camila saves Steven McMorran. Watch their performance on the video below.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.