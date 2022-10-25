LIVESTREAM: Miss Grand International 2022 Finals Live Coverage, Winners & Results

The Miss Grand International 2022 Coronation Night will happen tonight, Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

The Miss Grand International 2022 beauty pageant will crown its winner in Sentul International Convention Center in Bogor Regency of West Java province, Indonesia.

69 contestants from around the world will vie for the coveted Miss Grand International 2022 crown. Title holder Nguyễn Thúc Thùy Tiên of Vietnam will crown her successor at the end of the ceremony.

Where to watch Miss Grand International 2022 pageant?

The event will be broadcast in local channel in Indonesia and select countries. The contest is also available to watch online via Miss Grand International official live streaming channel on Facebook and YouTube.

THE RESULTS

TOP 20

Brazil Brazil — Isabella Menin

Cambodia Cambodia — Pich Votey Saravody

Colombia Colombia — Priscilla Londoño

Curaçao Curaçao — Kanisha Sluis

Czech Republic Czech Republic — Mariana Bečková

Denmark Denmark — Victoria Kjaer Theilvig

Dominican Republic Dominican Republic — Jearmanda Ramos

Honduras Honduras — Saira Cacho

Indonesia Indonesia — Andina Julie

Mexico Mexico — Laysha Salazar

Nigeria Nigeria — Damilola Bolarinde

Paraguay Paraguay — Agatha Leon

Peru Peru — Janet Leyva

Philippines Philippines — Roberta Tamondong

Puerto Rico Puerto Rico — Oxana Rivera

Spain Spain — Hirisley Jimenez

Thailand Thailand — Engfa Waraha

United Kingdom United Kingdom — Sofia Mayers

Venezuela Venezuela — Luiseth Materán

Vietnam Vietnam — Đoàn Thiên Ân

TOP 10

Brazil Brazil — Isabella Menin

Cambodia Cambodia — Pich Votey Saravody

Colombia Colombia — Priscilla Londoño

Czech Republic Czech Republic — Mariana Bečková

Indonesia Indonesia — Andina Julie

Mauritius – Yuvna Rinishta[†]

Puerto Rico Puerto Rico — Oxana Rivera

Spain Spain — Hirisley Jimenez

Thailand Thailand — Engfa Waraha

Venezuela Venezuela — Luiseth Materán

Miss Grand International 2022: Brazil — Isabella Menin

1st runner-up:Thailand — Engfa Waraha

2nd runner-up:Indonesia — Andina Julie

3rd runner-up:Venezuela — Luiseth Materán

4th runner-up:Czech Republic — Mariana Bečková

