LIVESTREAM: Miss Grand International 2022 Finals Live Coverage, Winners & Results

The Miss Grand International 2022 Coronation Night will happen tonight, Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
The Miss Grand International 2022 beauty pageant will crown its winner in Sentul International Convention Center in Bogor Regency of West Java province, Indonesia.
69 contestants from around the world will vie for the coveted Miss Grand International 2022 crown. Title holder Nguyễn Thúc Thùy Tiên of Vietnam will crown her successor at the end of the ceremony.
Where to watch Miss Grand International 2022 pageant?
The event will be broadcast in local channel in Indonesia and select countries. The contest is also available to watch online via Miss Grand International official live streaming channel on Facebook and YouTube.
THE RESULTS
TOP 20
Brazil Brazil — Isabella Menin
Cambodia Cambodia — Pich Votey Saravody
Colombia Colombia — Priscilla Londoño
Curaçao Curaçao — Kanisha Sluis
Czech Republic Czech Republic — Mariana Bečková
Denmark Denmark — Victoria Kjaer Theilvig
Dominican Republic Dominican Republic — Jearmanda Ramos
Honduras Honduras — Saira Cacho
Indonesia Indonesia — Andina Julie
Mexico Mexico — Laysha Salazar
Nigeria Nigeria — Damilola Bolarinde
Paraguay Paraguay — Agatha Leon
Peru Peru — Janet Leyva
Philippines Philippines — Roberta Tamondong
Puerto Rico Puerto Rico — Oxana Rivera
Spain Spain — Hirisley Jimenez
Thailand Thailand — Engfa Waraha
United Kingdom United Kingdom — Sofia Mayers
Venezuela Venezuela — Luiseth Materán
Vietnam Vietnam — Đoàn Thiên Ân
TOP 10
Brazil Brazil — Isabella Menin
Cambodia Cambodia — Pich Votey Saravody
Colombia Colombia — Priscilla Londoño
Czech Republic Czech Republic — Mariana Bečková
Indonesia Indonesia — Andina Julie
Mauritius – Yuvna Rinishta[†]
Puerto Rico Puerto Rico — Oxana Rivera
Spain Spain — Hirisley Jimenez
Thailand Thailand — Engfa Waraha
Venezuela Venezuela — Luiseth Materán
Miss Grand International 2022: Brazil — Isabella Menin
1st runner-up:Thailand — Engfa Waraha
2nd runner-up:Indonesia — Andina Julie
3rd runner-up:Venezuela — Luiseth Materán
4th runner-up:Czech Republic — Mariana Bečková
