Kevin Hawkins vs Hillary Torchiana “Preach” The Voice Battles 2022

Oct 25, 2022 Sherry Ann Guzman Television, The Voice 0


Kevin Hawkins and Hillary Torchiana from Team Blake performs “Preach” on the Battle Rounds of The Voice Season 22, Monday, October 24, 2022.

The winner of this battle is Kevin Hawkins, no steal for Hillary Torchiana. Watch their performance on the video below.

What can you say about Kevin Hawkins and Hillary Torchiana’s performance? Share your comments and views on the discussion box below.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.


WRITE YOUR COMMENTS HERE!
About Sherry Ann Guzman 1544 Articles
Shean is a television and entertainment editor at Zeibiz. She loves traveling and writing. She's based in United Kingdom. Email | Facebook