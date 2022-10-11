Jaeden Luke sings “Make it with You” on The Voice Blind Auditions 2022

Jaeden Luke sings “Make it with You” on The Voice Season 22 Blind Auditions, Monday, October 10, 2022.

“Everything you did transcended and I love it,” said John. “You are so cute and talented and I like your style,” said Camila. “I love your voice,” said Blake.

Jaeden Luke joins Team Blake. Watch his performance on the video below.

wait Jaeden Luke sounds like he's singing right to you pic.twitter.com/Is9q3EmOVW — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 11, 2022

