Grace Bello vs Reina Ley “Time After Time” The Voice Battles 2022

Grace Bello and Reina Ley from Team Camila performs “Time After Time” on the Battle Rounds of The Voice Season 22, Monday, October 17, 2022.

The winner of this battle is Reina Ley, no steal for Grace Bello. Watch their performance on the video below.

Grace Bello and Reina Ley giving serious girl power energy pic.twitter.com/vaVLqV2GKP — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 18, 2022

What can you say about Grace Bello and Reina Ley’s performance? Share your comments and views on the discussion box below.

