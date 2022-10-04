Grace Bello sings “Ghost” on The Voice Blind Auditions 2022

Grace Bello sings “Ghost” by Justin Bieber on The Voice Season 22 Blind Auditions, Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

“It was amazing, you have so much control and your tone is so beautiful,” said John. “You were able to get the tender of your voice. There’s no body in my team that do the runs that you do,” said Gwen.

“I heard a little Ariana in your Belting tone,” said Camila. “Your voice is magical,” said Blake.

Grace Bello gets four chair turns, she joins Team. Watch her performance on the video below.

What can you say about Grace Bello’s performance? Share your comments and views on the discussion box below.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.