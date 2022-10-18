Cara Brindisi vs Jay Allen “Leather and Lace” The Voice Battles 2022

Cara Brindisi and Jay Allen from Team Gwen performs “Leather and Lace” on the Battle Rounds of The Voice Season 22, Monday, October 17, 2022.

The winner of this battle is Cara Brindisi, Blake steals Jay Allen. Watch their performance on the video below.

!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! gwen stefani coaching these country artists to greatness is iconic @jayallenmusic @carabrindisi pic.twitter.com/h1RnJqH9uj — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 18, 2022

