Bagyong Queenie Update Today, PAGASA Weather Forecast, Storm Track & Signals

Bagyong Queenie moves westward over the Philippine Sea, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

According to PAGASA, as of 4am today, November 1, Bagyong Queenie was located at 490 km East of Davao City with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 80 km/h.

Bagyong Queenie is expected to move Westward at 20 km/h.

Here’s the estimated Storm Track of Bagyong Queenieg.

Moderate to heavy rains possible over Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, and Dinagat Islands Tuesday night. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains possible over Eastern Visayas, Davao Oriental, and the rest of Caraga Region.

