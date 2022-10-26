Bagyong Paeng Update Today, PAGASA Weather Forecast, Storm Track & Signals

Bagyong Paeng maintained its strength as it moves over the Philippine Sea, PAGASA said on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

According to PAGASA, as of 4am today, October 28, Bagyong Paeng was located at 660 km East of Borongan City, Eastern Samar with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 50 km/h.

Bagyong Paeng is expected to move West northwestward at 10 km/h.

Public storm warning signal has been raised in the following areas (see image below).

Here’s the estimated Storm Track of Bagyong Paeng.

Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains possible over Bicol Region on Friday morning through Saturday morning. Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Eastern Visayas, Mindoro Provinces, Marinduque, Romblon, Quezon, Aurora, Isabela, and Cagayan. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains possible over Rizal, Laguna, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Visayas and Cagayan Valley.

