Bagyong Paeng Update Today, PAGASA Weather Forecast, Storm Track & Signals – October 28

Bagyong Paeng begins to move west northwestward an is about to make landfall in the vicinity of San Juan Batangas, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

According to PAGASA, as of 3pm today, October 29, Bagyong Paeng was located at the the vicinity of Rizal, Laguna with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 160 km/h.

Bagyong Paeng is expected to move Northwestward at 20 km/h.

Public storm warning signal has been raised in the following areas (see image below).

Here’s the estimated Storm Track of Bagyong Paeng.

Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains possible over Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Samar, and Eastern Samar today through tomorrow early morning.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Western Visayas, Marinduque, Romblon, Quezon, and the rest of Eastern Visayas.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains possible over Caraga, Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM, Northern Mindanao, mainland Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Rizal, Laguna, and the rest of Visayas.

