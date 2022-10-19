Bagyong Obet Update Today, PAGASA Weather Forecast, Storm Track & Signals

Bagyong Obet maintains it strength as it move towards Luzon strait, PAGASA said on Friday, October 21, 2022.

According to PAGASA, as of 7am today, October 20, Bagyong Obet was located at 235 km East of Basco, Batanes with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 50 km/h.

Bagyong Obet is expected to move Westward at 30 km/h.

Public storm warning signal has been raised in the following areas (see image below).

Here’s the estimated Storm Track of Bagyong Obet.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains possible over Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Apayao, and the northern portion of mainland Cagayan. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains possible over Batanes, the northern portion of Ilocos Sur, Abra, Kalinga, and the rest of mainland Cagayan.

For more Bagyong Obet news and updates, be sure to visit our website and follow our social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter.