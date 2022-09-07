Welcome the “Ber” months at Xiaomi’s 9.9 Mega Sale on Shopee and Lazada

Xiaomi welcomes the arrival of the “Ber” months by giving away up to PHP4,000 discount on some of its smartphones and AIoT gadgets this 9.9 Mega Sale season.

From September 9 to 11, Xiaomi fans can enjoy huge discounts on Xiaomi’s best-selling devices via Shopee and Lazada – including the company’s flagship, the Xiaomi Mi TV P1 43″ Android Smart TV.

Discounted AIoT products

Known for its “bezel-less” design, the Xiaomi Mi TV P1 43″ Android Smart TV gives viewers an immersive viewing experience, with its full-sized 43-inch screen at 4K UHD resolution, delivering true-to-life images with more detail and greater depth.

Normally available at Php 18,990, buyers can get this Smart TV for only Php 14,990 – a whopping discount of Php 4,000.

For those looking for a smaller-sized Xiaomi TV, the 32-inch version is also up for grabs. Boasting of the same ground-breaking design, the Mi TV P1 32″ Android Smart TV offers viewers a higher screen-to-body ratio delivering a clearer, more immersive viewing experience.

Previously pegged at Php 10,990, the device will be available at a low price of only Php 8,990.

Xiaomi fans on the lookout for an amazing deal on earphones can opt between the Xiaomi Buds 3 and the Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro – both with up to 40dB active noise cancellation depth. Acknowledged as a mid to high-end device, Xiaomi Buds 3 has a marked-down price of Php 4,199 (regular price is Php 4,999).

Meanwhile, boasting of features like wireless charging, head tracking, multi-point pairing, plus a sleek matte design, the Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro is marked-down at Php 5,999 (regular price is Php 6,999).

In the smartwatch category, there’s the Xiaomi Watch S1 Active and Xiaomi Watch S1. Both are fitness and health trackers, with 1.43-inch AMOLED displays. Varying in features, their biggest difference is in design. The Watch S1 Active is priced at Php 7,999 (from Php 8,999). Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Watch S1 is priced at a low Php 9,799 (regular price is P 10,999).

Audiophiles should definitely check out Xiaomi’s Mi Box S. Powered by Android TV, this 4K Ultra HD Streaming Media Player is marked down at only Php 2,799 (from a regular price of Php 3,499).

Those looking for an easier way to cook healthier food with less oil and low-fat may want to consider getting the Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L now at only Php 2,999 (down from Php 3,599).

Xiaomi has four stand-out air purifiers on sale (with discounts up to Php 1,500). The Xiaomi Air Purifier 3C is marked-down at Php 4,799, while the Xiaomi Air Purifier 3H is made available at only Php 6,999. On the higher-end, the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 is marked-down at Php 8,999, while the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Pro is at Php 11,499.

To take your home cleaning to the next level, Xiaomi has also made available four robot vacuum cleaners to choose from, slashed off their regular prices by up to Php 2,000. The Mi Robot Vacuum Mop Essential is now at only Php 6,999. Its sequel, the Mi Robot Vacuum Mop 2, is available at only Php 12,499. The lite version, the Mi Robot Vacuum Mop 2 Lite, is priced at Php 8,099, while the higher-end version is pegged at Php 16,499.

For those looking for a more traditional, handheld vacuum cleaner, there’s Xiaomi’s Mi Handheld Vacuum G10 at Php 9,999, and the Mi Handheld Vacuum Light at only Php 4,499.

Upgrading your home security is also now more affordable with the Xiaomi Mi Wireless Outdoor Security Camera Set at only Php 3,999 (down from a regular price of Php 4,799).

Marked-down Xiaomi smartphones

Those looking for a high-quality budget phone can’t go wrong with the Redmi Note 11 4+64. Previously priced at Php 8,999, the 90Hz AMOLED phone is made even more affordable at only Php 7,999.

If it is a multitasking tablet you want, there’s the Xiaomi Pad 5 6+128, which allows you to enjoy watching videos, playing games, or just surfing the Internet. Normally priced at Php 17,999, it is pegged at only Php 15,689.

For a lightweight phone that packs some good specs, you may want to grab the g Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE 8+128. Regularly priced at Php 18,999, the consistent top-seller is marked-down at just Php 16,999.

If you’re looking for a phone for creating stunning photography and studio-grade videography, then the Xiaomi 11T 8+256 is definitely for you. Normally available at Php 24,999, you can get the phone for only Php 22,999 during the promo.

For an even higher gear computational photography and videography, with pro-grade cameras, professional special effects and creative options are right at your fingertips, then you must opt for the Xiaomi 11T Pro 12+256. With a regular price of Php 29,999, this phone is marked-down for only Php 27,999.

The complete list of participating Xiaomi products at special 9.9 prices:

Product Name SRP Promo Price Discount Mi TV P1 32″ Android Smart TV 10,990 8,990 2,000 Mi TV P1 43″ Android Smart TV 18,990 14,990 4,000 Xiaomi Buds 3 4,999 4,199 800 Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro 6,999 5,999 1,000 Xiaomi Watch S1 Active 8,999 7,999 1,000 Xiaomi Watch S1 10,999 9,799 1,200 Mi Box S 3,499 2,799 700 Mi 3.5L Air Fryer 3,599 2,999 600 Xiaomi Air Purifier 3C 5,999 4,799 1,200 Xiaomi Air Purifier 3H 8,499 6,999 1,500 Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 9,999 8,999 1,000 Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Pro 12,999 11,499 1,500 Mi Robot Vacuum Mop Essential 8,999 6,999 2,000 Mi Robot Vacuum Mop 2 Lite 9,599 8,099 1,500 Mi Robot Vacuum Mop 2 13,999 12,499 1,500 Mi Robot Vacuum Mop 2 Pro 17,999 16,499 1,500 Mi Handheld Vacuum G10 11,499 9,999 1,500 Mi Handheld Vacuum Light 5,999 4,499 1,500 Xiaomi Mi Wireless Outdoor Security Camera Set 4,799 3,999 800 Redmi Note 11 4+64 8,999 7,999 1000 Xiaomi Pad 5 6+128 17,999 15,689 2310 Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE 8+128 18,999 16,999 2000 Xiaomi 11T 8+256 24,999 22,999 2000 Xiaomi 11T Pro 12+256 29,999 27,999 2000

Xiaomi’s AIoT products are available on Shopee via this link, and on Lazada with this link.

To avail of Xiaomi’s Smartphone products, click here for Shopee, and click here for Lazada.