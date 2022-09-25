WalangPasok: Class Suspensions for Monday, September 26, 2022 due to Bagyong Karding

Classes has been suspended for Monday, September 26, 2022 due to bad weather brought by Bagyong Karding.

Metro Manila

City of Manila – all levels (public and private)

Marikina City – all levels (public and private)

Muntinlupa City – all levels (public and private)

Parañaque City – all levels (public and private)

Pateros – all levels (public and private)

Taguig City – all levels (public and private)

Calabarzon

Silang Cavite – all levels (public and private)

Tagaytay City – all levels (public and private)

Polillo Quezon – all levels (public and private)

Rizal Quezon – all levels (public and private)

Central Luzon

Aurora – all levels (public and private)

Guiguinto – all levels (public and private

Malolos – all levels (public and private)

Nueva Ecija – all levels (public and private)

Bongabon – all levels (public and private)

Santo Domingo – all levels (public and private)

Pampanga Candaba – all levels (public and private)

Tarlac City – all levels (public and private)

Ilocos Region

Pangasinan Urdaneta City – all levels (public and private)

UPDATING…

Keep Locked on this page, we will update this post once we receive more class cancellation announcements.

Meanwhile, Bagyong Karding reaches super typhoon category and intensifies further as it moves westward towards the northern portion of Luzon.

Bagyong Karding was located at 175 km East of Infanta, Quezon with maximum sustained winds of 195 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 240 km/h.

For more Bagyong Karding and Class Suspensions announcements, news and updates, be sure to follow us on Facebook and Twitter.