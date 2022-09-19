The Voice Recap Tonight, Blind Auditions Premiere September 19, 2022 Episode

The Voice Season 22 Blind Auditions premieres tonight, Monday, September 19, 2022 on NBC!

The all new season of The Voice returns tonight with Blake Shelton, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello as coaches and Carson Daly as host.

During the Blinds, the decisions from the coaches are based solely on voice and not looks. The artist perform and the coaches listen. If a coach is impressed by the artist’s voice, that coach pushes a button to select the artist for their team. If the artist turned more than one chair, he/she gets to choose which team he/she will be joining.

Where to watch The Voice?

The Voice Season 22 airs Mondays and Tuesday at 8/7c only on NBC. The show is also available to watch via NBC’s official live streaming channel.

PERFORMANCES:

Morgan Myles performs Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” – Team Camila

Omar Jose Cardona sings “Separate Ways” – Team John

Ian Harrison sings “The Night We Met” – Team Gwen

Emma Brooke sings “California Dreaming” – Team Legend

Orlando Mendez sings “Beer Never Broke my Heart” – Team Camila

David Andrew sings “Falling” – Team John

Jay Allen sings “‘Til You Can’t” – Team Gwen

Kate Kalvach sings “Rainbow”

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.