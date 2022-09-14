Saxophonist Avery Dixon Wows “Ain’t Nobody” on America’s Got Talent 2022 AGT Live Finals

Saxophonist Avery Dixon wows the judges with “Ain’t Nobody” performance on America’s Got Talent Season 17 Live Finals, Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

“I love it, there’s somethin about that makes all of us love you,” said Sofia. “You absolutely control the stage, you nailed it,” said Simon. “You made your own path and it’s working,” said Heidi.

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.