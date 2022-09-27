Sasha Hurtado sings “River” on The Voice Blind Auditions 2022

Sasha Hurtado sings “River” on The Voice Season 22 Blind Auditions, Monday, September 26, 2022.

Sasha Hurtado joins Team Camila. Watch her performance on the video below.

the power behind Sasha Hurtado's voice oh my gosh #thevoice pic.twitter.com/L52MFCg3wm — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) September 27, 2022

What can you say about Sasha Hurtado’s performance? Share your comments and views on the discussion box below.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.