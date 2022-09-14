Sara James sings “Running Up That Hill” on America’s Got Talent 2022 AGT Live Finals

Sara James sings “Running Up That Hill” on America’s Got Talent Season 17 Live Finals, Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

“You are perfection and beautiful,” said Howie. “You do sound like a season pro,” said Heidi. “It’s your presence shows us that you are a star,” said Sofia.

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.


