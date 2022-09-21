Reina Ley sings “Cielito Lindo” on The Voice Blind Auditions 2022

13-year-old Reina Ley sings “Cielito Lindo” on The Voice Season 22 Blind Auditions, Tuesday, September 20 2022.

Reina Ley chooses to join Team Camila. Watch her performance on the video below.

The Voice returns for Season 22. Carson Daly serves as host, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Camila Cabello and Blake Shelton as judges.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.