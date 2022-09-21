Peyton Aldridge sings “Can’t You See” on The Voice Blind Auditions 2022

Peyton Aldridge sings “Can’t You See” on The Voice Season 22 Blind Auditions, Tuesday, September 20 2022.

“I was captivated by your voice,” said John. “This guys could really make records,” said Gwen. “I was stars truck by you when you sing those songs,” said Camila.

Peyton Aldridge chooses to joins Team Legend. Watch his performance on the video below.

PEYTON ALDRIDGE ROCKING IN EVERY SENSE #thevoice pic.twitter.com/5voeeeQS0c — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) September 21, 2022

The Voice returns for Season 22. Carson Daly serves as host, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Camila Cabello and Blake Shelton as judges.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.