Parijita Bastola sings “Jealous” on The Voice Blind Auditions 2022

Sep 27, 2022 Sherry Ann Guzman Television, The Voice 0


Parijita Bastola sings “Jealous” on The Voice Season 22 Blind Auditions, Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

Parijita Bastola sings "Jealous" on The Voice Blind Auditions 2022

“That was masterful, I’ve got goose bumps in my whole body,” said Camila. “You’re so natural and very unique,” said Gwen.

“Your voice is that kind of transcended voice and it would be an honor to work with you,” said John. “There’s nobody else like you on my team,” said Blake.

Watch her performance on the video below.

What can you say about Parijita Bastola’s performance? Share your comments and views on the discussion box below.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.


WRITE YOUR COMMENTS HERE!
About Sherry Ann Guzman 1492 Articles
Shean is a television and entertainment editor at Zeibiz. She loves traveling and writing. She's based in United Kingdom. Email | Facebook