Parijita Bastola sings “Jealous” on The Voice Blind Auditions 2022

Parijita Bastola sings “Jealous” on The Voice Season 22 Blind Auditions, Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

“That was masterful, I’ve got goose bumps in my whole body,” said Camila. “You’re so natural and very unique,” said Gwen.

“Your voice is that kind of transcended voice and it would be an honor to work with you,” said John. “There’s nobody else like you on my team,” said Blake.

Watch her performance on the video below.

wowowowowww jealous sounds sooooo good sung by Parijita Bastola. #thevoice is TONIGHT 8/7c on @NBC and streaming on @Peacock pic.twitter.com/hFQkHQ6y8P — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) September 27, 2022

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.