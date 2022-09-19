Morgan Myles sings “Hallelujah” on The Voice Blind Auditions 2022

Morgan Myles sings her cover of “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen on The Voice Season 22 Blind Auditions!

“You have such a gorgeous tone, I wanna hear records from you,” said Camilla. “Your gift is you can make people really believe what you’re singing about,” said Blake.

“You’re amazing and you sound like you’re on a Grammy stage already,” said Gwen. “It was exquisite and one of the best blind audition we’ve seen,” said John.

Morgan Myles joins Team Camila. Watch her performance on the video below!

This performance will be aired on Monday’s premiere episode of The Voice, September 19, 2022. The Voice returns for Season 22. Carson Daly serves as host, Camila Cabello, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton as judges.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.