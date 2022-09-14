Mayyas Surprises the Judges on America’s Got Talent 2022 AGT Live Finals

Mayyas surprises the judges and the crowd with amazing dance routine on America’s Got Talent Season 17 Live Finals, Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

“You guys are the best, spectacular another level,” said Sofia. “This was a million dollar act look like,” said Heidi. “This is astonishing,” said Simon. “The best act in AGT ever,” said Heidi.

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.