The Mayyas is America’s Got Talent 2022 Season 17 Winner

The Mayyas is the announced grand winner of America’s Got Talent 2022 competition on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Kristy Sellars finished 2nd place. The result was revealed at the end of Wednesday’s AGT live grand finals results show, September 14, 2022.

Mayyas gave a winning performance after performing a world class and mesmerizing dance routine on Tuesday’s show finale.

Mayyas beats Metaphysic, Avery Dixon, Celia Muñoz, Chapel Hart, Drake Milligan, Kristy Sellars, Metaphysic, Mike E. Winfield, Nicolas Ribs, Sara James and Yu Hojin in the public vote.

The Mayyas took home the $1 million prize and a chance to headline a show in Las Vegas.

America's Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. AGT features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the top prize and a chance to headline a show in Las Vegas.