Julia Aslanli sings “Let’s Stay Together” on The Voice Blind Auditions 2022

Julia Aslanli sings “Let’s Stay Together” on The Voice Season 22 Blind Auditions, Monday, September 26, 2022.

Julia Aslanli joins Team Gwen. Watch her performance on the video below.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.


