Filipino dance group Urbancrew Wows on America’s Got Talent 2022 AGT Live Shows Week 5

Filipino dance group Urbancrew wows the judges on America’s Got Talent Season 17 Live Shows Week 5, Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

“I’m so happy for this act. This made me feel amazing. That’s what I call a 10,” said Simon. “That was the most exciting and entertaining act of the night,” said Howie.

“My favorite act of the night so far,” said Heidi. “It was perfect,” said Sofia.

Watch their performance on the video below.

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.