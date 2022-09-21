Chello sings “Just the Two of Us” on The Voice Blind Auditions 2022

Chello sings “Just the Two of Us” on The Voice Season 22 Blind Auditions, Tuesday, September 20 2022.

“I love your song choice and I think you have a cool voice,” said Blake. “You make it so cool. I see a lot potential in you,” said Camila. “You show original sounding on your voice,” said Gwen. “You bring joy and energy to other people,” said John.

Chello chooses to join Team Camila. Watch his performance on the video below.

The Voice returns for Season 22. Carson Daly serves as host, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Camila Cabello and Blake Shelton as judges.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.