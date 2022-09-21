Bryce Leatherwood sings “Goodbye Time” on The Voice Blind Auditions 2022

Bryce Leatherwood sings “Goodbye Time” on The Voice Season 22 Blind Auditions, Tuesday, September 20 2022.

“I was blown away,” said Blake. “You have an incredible voice and you are incredibly talented,” said Camila. “I like your character,” said Gwen. “You sounded fantastic and I heard the richness in your voice,” said John.

Bryce Leatherwood chooses to join Team Blake. Watch his performance on the video below.

Bryce Leatherwood shines this is crazy #thevoice pic.twitter.com/8jiw13bBAY — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) September 21, 2022

The Voice returns for Season 22. Carson Daly serves as host, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Camila Cabello and Blake Shelton as judges.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.