Bagyong Karding Update Today, PAGASA Weather Forecast, Storm Track & Signals

Bagyong Karding slightly intensifies as it move over the Philippine sea, PAGASA said on Saturday, September 24, 2022.
According to PAGASA, as of 5pm today, Bagyong Karding was located at 795 km East of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan with maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 105 km/h.
Bagyong Karding is expected to move West Southwestward at 15 km/h.
Public storm warning signal has been raised in the following areas (see image below).
Here’s the estimated Storm Track of Bagyong Karding.
Bagyong Karding remains less likely to directly bring heavy rains in the country. However, its trough may bring heavy rainshowers during thunderstorms over the eastern section of Southern Luzon and the western portion of Central Luzon.
For more Bagyong Karding news and updates, be sure to visit our website and follow our social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter.
WRITE YOUR COMMENTS HERE!