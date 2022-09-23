Bagyong Karding Update Today, PAGASA Weather Forecast, Storm Track & Signals

Bagyong Karding slightly intensifies as it move over the Philippine sea, PAGASA said on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

According to PAGASA, as of 5pm today, Bagyong Karding was located at 795 km East of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan with maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 105 km/h.

Bagyong Karding is expected to move West Southwestward at 15 km/h.

Public storm warning signal has been raised in the following areas (see image below).

Here’s the estimated Storm Track of Bagyong Karding.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over Batanes, Cagayan, and Isabela on Saturday evening through early morning. On Sunday, moderate to heavy rains with at times intense rains over Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan, Isabela, Ilocos Provinces, and La Union. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over the northern portion of Aurora and the rest of Ilocos Region and Cagayan Valley.