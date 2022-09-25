Bagyong Karding Update Today, PAGASA Weather Forecast, Storm Track & Signals – September 25, 2022

Bagyong Karding reaches super typhoon category and intensifies further as it moves westward towards the northern portion of Luzon, PAGASA said on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

According to PAGASA, as of 10am today, Bagyong Karding was located at 175 km East of Infanta, Quezon with maximum sustained winds of 195 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 240 km/h.

Bagyong Karding is expected to move Westward at 20 km/h,

Public storm warning signal has been raised in the following areas (see image below).

Here’s the estimated Storm Track of Bagyong Karding.

KARDING reached super typhoon category at 5:00 AM today after a period of explosive intensification of 90 km/h in 24 hours. It is forecast to continue intensifying and may make landfall at or near a peak intensity of 185-205 km/h. Frictional effects during landfall and traverse of the Luzon landmass will weaken KARDING throughout the evening through tomorrow early morning, although it is highly likely that this tropical cyclone will remain a typhoon while crossing the landmass.

For more Bagyong Karding news and updates, be sure to visit our website and follow our social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter.