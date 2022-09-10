Bagyong Inday Update Today, PAGASA Weather Forecast, Storm Track & Signals

Bagyong Inday intensifies in to a typhoon while moving northwestward over the Philippine sea, PAGASA said on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

According to PAGASA, as of 11pm today, Bagyong Inday was located at 445 km East of Itbayat, Batanes with maximum sustained winds of120 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 150 km/h.

Bagyong Inday is expected to move Northwestward at 15 km/h

Here’s the estimated Storm Track of Bagyong Inday.

Bagyong Inday remains less likely to directly bring heavy rains in the country. However, its trough may bring heavy rainshowers during thunderstorms over the eastern section of Southern Luzon and the western portion of Central Luzon.

