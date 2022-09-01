Bagyong Henry Update Today, PAGASA Weather Forecast, Storm Track & Signals

Bagyong Henry continues to weaken while moving northwestward over the Philippine sea, PAGASA said on Friday, September 2, 2022.

According to PAGASA, as of 4pm today, Bagyong Henry was located at 350 km East Northeast of Itbayat, Batanes with maximum sustained winds of 155 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 190 km/h.

Bagyong Henry is expected to move Northwestward at 10 km/h.

Public storm warning signal has been raised in the following areas (see image below).

Here’s the estimated Storm Track of Bagyong Henry.

Moderate to heavy rains will prevail over Batanes. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Babuyan Islands.

This tropical cyclone is also forecast to enhance the Southwest Monsoon which may bring rains over the western section of Luzon beginning tomorrow.

