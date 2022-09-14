America’s Got Talent Results Tonight, AGT Recap, FINALS Winner Revealed, September 14, 2022 Episode

Who won the America’s Got Talent Season 17? The results are in and winning act will be revealed tonight, Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Last night, 11 acts performed live for America’s votes. Tonight, the winner of America’s Got Talent Season 17 will be named at the end of the results show.

Competing for the coveted AGT crown are Avery Dixon, Celia Muñoz, Chapel Hart, Drake Milligan, Kristy Sellars, Mayyas, Metaphysic, Mike E. Winfield, Nicolas Ribs, Sara James and Yu Hojin.

Watch AGT Live Finals Performances here.

Keep locked on this page, results will be posted below once announced.

PERFORMANCES

Black Eyed Peas performs Don’t You Worry

Light Balance with Terry performs on stage

Magicians Shin Lim, Yu Hojin and Nicolas Ribs perform together on stage

Drake Milligan with Jon Pardi and Chapel Heart with Darius Rucker performs on stage

THE RESULTS

ELIMINATED

Mike E. Winfield

Nicolas Ribs

Celia Muñoz

Yu Hojin

Avery Dixon

Sara James

TOP 5

Drake Milligan

Metaphysic

Kristy Sellars

Mayyas

Chapel Hart

5th Place: Chapel Hart

4th Place: Metaphysic

3rd Place: Drake Milligan

2nd Place: Kristy Sellars

WINNER: Mayyas

THANK YOU FOR VISITING MY WEBSITE! SEE YOU NEXT SEASON!

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise.

AGT features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the top prize and a chance to headline a show in Las Vegas.

Excited for America’s Got Talent Season 17? Write your thoughts on the comment section below.