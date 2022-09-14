America’s Got Talent Results Tonight, AGT Recap, FINALS Winner Revealed, September 14, 2022 Episode

Who won the America’s Got Talent Season 17? The results are in and winning act will be revealed tonight, Wednesday, September 14, 2022.
Last night, 11 acts performed live for America’s votes. Tonight, the winner of America’s Got Talent Season 17 will be named at the end of the results show.
Competing for the coveted AGT crown are Avery Dixon, Celia Muñoz, Chapel Hart, Drake Milligan, Kristy Sellars, Mayyas, Metaphysic, Mike E. Winfield, Nicolas Ribs, Sara James and Yu Hojin.
PERFORMANCES
Black Eyed Peas performs Don’t You Worry
Light Balance with Terry performs on stage
Magicians Shin Lim, Yu Hojin and Nicolas Ribs perform together on stage
Drake Milligan with Jon Pardi and Chapel Heart with Darius Rucker performs on stage
THE RESULTS
ELIMINATED
- Mike E. Winfield
- Nicolas Ribs
- Celia Muñoz
- Yu Hojin
- Avery Dixon
- Sara James
TOP 5
- Drake Milligan
- Metaphysic
- Kristy Sellars
- Mayyas
- Chapel Hart
5th Place: Chapel Hart
4th Place: Metaphysic
3rd Place: Drake Milligan
2nd Place: Kristy Sellars
WINNER: Mayyas
America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise.
AGT features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the top prize and a chance to headline a show in Las Vegas.
