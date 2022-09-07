America’s Got Talent Results Tonight, AGT Recap Live Elimination September 7, 2022 Episode

Who’s eliminated on America’s Got Talent tonight? The results are in and the acts going to the next round of the AGT competition will be revealed tonight, Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

Last night, 11 acts performed live for America’s votes. Tonight, only two will go through and the rest will be eliminated at the end of the results show.

Facing the elimination are Aubrey Burchell, Blade 2 Blade, Jordan Conley, Kristen Cruz, Kristy Sellars, Max Ostler, Mayyas, Mervant Vera, Shu Takada, Travis Japan and urbancrew.

THE RESULTS

ELIMINATED

Travis Japan

Aubrey Burchell

Shu Takada

Blade 2 Blade

Max Ostler

Jordan Conley

TOP 5

Kristen Cruz – Eliminated

Kristy Sellars

Urbancrew – Eliminated

Mayyas

Mervant Vera

TOP 3

Mayyas

Mervant Vera – Eliminated

Kristy Sellars

TOP 2

Mayyas

Kristy Sellars

INSTANT SAVE

Players Choir – Simon

Celia Muñoz – Sofia

Lily Meola – Heidi

Don McMillan – Howie

INSTANT SAVE WINNER

Celia Muñoz

