America’s Got Talent Results Tonight, AGT Recap Live Elimination September 7, 2022 Episode

Who’s eliminated on America’s Got Talent tonight? The results are in and the acts going to the next round of the AGT competition will be revealed tonight, Wednesday, September 7, 2022.
Last night, 11 acts performed live for America’s votes. Tonight, only two will go through and the rest will be eliminated at the end of the results show.
Facing the elimination are Aubrey Burchell, Blade 2 Blade, Jordan Conley, Kristen Cruz, Kristy Sellars, Max Ostler, Mayyas, Mervant Vera, Shu Takada, Travis Japan and urbancrew.
THE RESULTS
ELIMINATED
- Travis Japan
- Aubrey Burchell
- Shu Takada
- Blade 2 Blade
- Max Ostler
- Jordan Conley
TOP 5
- Kristen Cruz – Eliminated
- Kristy Sellars
- Urbancrew – Eliminated
- Mayyas
- Mervant Vera
TOP 3
- Mayyas
- Mervant Vera – Eliminated
- Kristy Sellars
TOP 2
- Mayyas
- Kristy Sellars
INSTANT SAVE
- Players Choir – Simon
- Celia Muñoz – Sofia
- Lily Meola – Heidi
- Don McMillan – Howie
INSTANT SAVE WINNER
- Celia Muñoz
