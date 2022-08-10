Saxophonist Avery Dixon Wows with “Higher Ground” on America’s Got Talent 2022 AGT Live Shows Week 1

Aug 10, 2022 Sherry Ann Guzman America's Got Talent 0


Saxophonist Avery Dixon wows the judges with “Higher Ground” on America’s Got Talent Season 17 Live Shows Week 1, Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

“I gonna predict something, your gonna be a superstar, I promise you. This was incredible, everything was brilliant,” said Simon.

“It’s spectacular,” said Sofia. “You have the talent, you have grown by leaps and bound,” said Howie,

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.


