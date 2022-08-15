POCO M4 5G Brings Unstoppable Fun to Tech-Savvy Trendsetters

Beijing, August 15, 2022 – POCO, a popular technology brand among the world’s young techies, introduced POCO M4 5G to put an always-on, high-performance 5G entertainment hub into the hands of tech-savvy, value-conscious young people around the world.

Delivering on the promise of 5G, the latest addition to the POCO line-up gives users the smoothest and most stylish way to play games, watch videos, connect with friends on social media, and more. Designed for youthful trendsetters that won’t compromise either performance or value, the POCO M4 5G is a 5G entertainment star with the processing power and dynamic display functionality to suit hyper-connected on-the-go lifestyles.

“POCO has always been listening to today’s young tech enthusiasts and delivered a smartphone experience that makes their lives more connected and fun. POCO M4 5G offers the best possible balance of performance and affordability, making a 5G lifestyle of entertainment and style possible for a new generation around the world,” said Angus Ng, Head of Product Marketing at POCO Global.

POCO M4 5G: Non-stop entertainment experience

For the smoother experience when mobile gaming or livestreaming, POCO M4 5G brings ultra-fast 5G to value-conscious users thanks to its advanced MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. With an integrated 5G modem and incredible power efficiency, it ensures faster and more reliable connections on both 5G SIM slots and smoother processing, all day and night. Fast storage and memory further empower users with shorter app installation time, faster large file transfer and smoother daily use.

POCO M4 5G features the signature DynamicSwitch display to intelligently switch the display refresh rate from 30Hz up to 90Hz depending on what the user is doing. This ensures fluidity and optimal enjoyment among different activities like gaming, watching sports, texting as well as shooting a video while saving power and extending battery life. The new POCO smartphone comes with a high-capacity 5,000mAh battery and 18W fast charging that can handle everyday tasks with ease. From making a lengthy phone call to opening a power-consuming GPS location app, there will be no low-battery anxiety. The new smartphone’s large 6.58-inch display is also built with the incredibly tough Corning® Gorilla® Glass for extra durability amid a busy on-the-go lifestyle.

POCO M4 5G radiates a young and vibrant aesthetic. It stands out for its stylish design and beautifully textured matte finish that gives good grip and resists smudges, fingerprints and scratches for good looks that last. Perfect for taking better photos every time, the POCO M4 5G is fitted with a dual-back camera array that comprises a 13MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor for real-time depth detection. The phone also comes with a wide range of innovative AI-enabled photography and videography features and modes to help users capture every moment and share their world with clarity and precision. Helping users stay in touch, and look good while doing so, the new POCO sports a 5MP front camera that is perfect for selfies and video calls.

Product Availability

POCO M4 5G comes in three colors: Power Black, Cool Blue and POCO Yellow. It will also be available in the following variants: 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB.

About the price and availability, please check the information in local market.

POCO M4 5G Unboxing and Review Video