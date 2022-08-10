Oleksandr Yenivatov Wows on America’s Got Talent 2022 AGT Live Shows Week 1

Oleksandr Yenivatov wows the judges on America’s Got Talent Season 17 Live Shows Week 1, Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

“It’s disturbing and fascinating at the same time,” said Sofia. “I didn’t like the audition but I like your performance tonight, really great,” said Simon. “It’s insane and bizarre and strange and I wanna see more of it,” said Heidi.

Watch their performance on the video below.

What can you say about Oleksandr Yenivatov’s performance? Share your comments below.

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.