Magician Nicolas Ribs wows on America’s Got Talent 2022 AGT Live Shows Week 3

Nicolas Ribs wows the judges with unbelievable magic trick on America’s Got Talent Season 17 Live Shows Week 3, Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

“The combo of technology and reality is insane,” said Heidi. “You have brought a new style of magic to AGT, it’s visually amazing,” said Sofia.

“Honestly, I forget about you nut that was one of the best we’ve ever seen,” said Simon. “The bar of magic has raise this time and I think you have a chance of winning this competition.” said Howie.

Watch his performance on the video below.

