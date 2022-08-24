Mia Morris sings “We Were Never Friends” on America’s Got Talent 2022 AGT Live Shows Week 3

Mia Morris sings “We Were Never Friends” on America’s Got Talent Season 17 Live Shows Week 3, Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

“You are the coolest girl,” said Sofia. “I don’t like the song, it was like a fantastic mess but I like you,” said Simon. “You are a Rockstar but I think you made a wrong song choice,” said Howie. “You get 200% when you’re up there,” said Heidi.

Watch her performance on the video below.

What can you say about Mia Morris’ performance? Share your comments below.

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.