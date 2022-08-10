Lace Larrabee Drew Laughs on America’s Got Talent 2022 AGT Live Shows Week 1

Comedian Lace Larrabee drew laughs on America’s Got Talent Season 17 Live Shows Week 1, Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

“I like you. I think your act is strong and you are likeable,” said Heidi. “It was going downhill. There was something missing,” said Simon. “I think you have great stage presence,” said Howie. “I was surprise this time,” said Sofia.

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.