Bagyong Florita Update Today, PAGASA Weather Forecast, Storm Track & Signals

Bagyong Florita intensifies into Severe Tropical Storm and is now moving north westward towards Isabela and Cagayan area, PAGASA said on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

According to PAGASA, as of 5am today, August 23, Bagyong Florita was located at 120 km East Northeast of Casiguran, Aurora with maximum sustained winds of 95km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 115km/h.

It is forecast to move North northwestward at 10 km/h .

Public storm warning signal has been raised in the following areas (see image below).

Here’s the estimated Storm Track of Bagyong Florita.

In the next 24 hours, the tropical depression will bring moderate to rough seas (1.2 to 2.8 m) over the eastern seaboards of Luzon, said PAGASA.

