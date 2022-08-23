Bagyong Florita Update Today, PAGASA Weather Forecast, Storm Track & Signals – August 23, 2022

Bagyong Florita accelerates north westward and is now over the coastal waters of Isabela, PAGASA said on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

According to PAGASA, as of 8am today, August 23, Bagyong Florita was located at the coastal waters of Palanan, Isabela with maximum sustained winds of 95km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 115km/h.

It is forecast to move North northwestward at 20 km/h.

Public storm warning signal has been raised in the following areas (see image below).

Here’s the estimated Storm Track of Bagyong Florita.

Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains will be experienced today over Cagayan, Isabela, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, and Zambales.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over the northern portion of Aurora, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Rizal, and the rest of Cagayan Valley.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Camarines Norte, and the rest of Central Luzon and CALABARZON.

For more Bagyong Florita news and updates, be sure to visit our website and follow our social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter.