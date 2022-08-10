Ava Swiss sings “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken” on America’s Got Talent 2022 AGT Live Shows Week 1

Ava Swiss sings “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken” by Pink on America’s Got Talent Season 17 Live Shows Week 1, Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

“Congratulations for nailing that song,” said Heidi. “you are so connected to your performance, this was spectacular like the last time,” said Sofia.

“That song was a statement, I think you are remarkable and incredible,” said Simon. “You are the epitome of inspiring the entire world,” said Howie.

Watch her performance on the video below.

What can you say about Ava Swiss’ performance? Share your comments below.

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.