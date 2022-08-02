Aubrey Burchell sings “Call Out My Name” on America’s Got Talent 2022 AGT Auditions

Aubrey Burchell sings her version of “Call Out My Name” on America’s Got Talent Season 17 Auditions.

“You really have a fantastic voice,” said Heidi. “You’re incredibly brave,” said Howie.

“You made that song your version, incredible,” said Simon. “You are the perfect package, your voice and song was perfect,” said Sofia.

Aubrey Burchell gets four yeses from the judges and she is moving to the next round of the AGT competition. Watch her performance on the video below.

This early release video will be aired on Tuesday’s episode of AGT, August 2, 2022.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.