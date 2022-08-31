America’s Got Talent Results Tonight, AGT Recap Live Elimination August 31, 2022 Episode

Who’s eliminated on America’s Got Talent tonight? The results are in and the acts going to the next round of the AGT competition will be revealed tonight, Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Last night, 11 acts performed live for America’s votes. Tonight, only two will go through and the rest will be eliminated at the end of the results show.

Facing the elimination are Acapop Kids, Bayley Graham, Harper, Jack Williams, Jannick Holste, Lee Collinson, Lily Meola, Merissa Beddows, Metaphysic, Mike E. Winfield and The Lazy Generation.

Watch AGT Live Shows Week 4 Performances.

Keep locked on this page, results will be posted below once announced.

THE RESULTS

ELIMINATED

Bayley Graham

Acapop!

Harper

The Lazy Generation

Jannick Holste

Lee Collinson

TOP 5

Merissa Beddows – Eliminated

Metaphysic

Jack Williams – Eliminated

Lily Meola

Mike E. Winfield

TOP 3

Metaphysic

Lily Meola – Eliminated

Mike E. Winfield

TOP 2

Metaphysic

Mike E. Winfield

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise.

AGT features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the top prize and a chance to headline a show in Las Vegas.

