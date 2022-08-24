America’s Got Talent Results Tonight, AGT Recap Live Elimination August 24, 2022 Episode

Who’s eliminated on America’s Got Talent tonight? The results are in and the acts going to the next round of the AGT competition will be revealed tonight, Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
Last night, 11 acts performed live for America’s votes. Tonight, only two will go through and the rest will be eliminated at the end of the results show.
Facing the elimination are Amanda Mammana, Celia Muñoz, Cline Twins, Funkanometry, Hayden Kristal, Jojo and Bri, MPLUSPLUS, Mia Morris, Nicolas Ribs, Sara James and XOMG POP.
THE RESULTS
ELIMINATED
- Cline Twins
- Mia Morris
- Funkanometry
- XOMG POP
- MPLUSPLUS
- Jojo and Bri
TOP 5
- Hayden Kristal – Eliminated
- Celia Muñoz
- Amanda Mammana – Eliminated
- Nicolas Ribs
- Sara James
TOP 3
- Nicolas Ribs
- Celia Muñoz – Eliminated
- Sara James
TOP 2
- Sara James
- Nicolas Ribs
America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise.
AGT features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the top prize and a chance to headline a show in Las Vegas.
