America’s Got Talent Results Tonight, AGT Recap Live Elimination August 24, 2022 Episode

Who’s eliminated on America’s Got Talent tonight? The results are in and the acts going to the next round of the AGT competition will be revealed tonight, Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

Last night, 11 acts performed live for America’s votes. Tonight, only two will go through and the rest will be eliminated at the end of the results show.

Facing the elimination are Amanda Mammana, Celia Muñoz, Cline Twins, Funkanometry, Hayden Kristal, Jojo and Bri, MPLUSPLUS, Mia Morris, Nicolas Ribs, Sara James and XOMG POP.

THE RESULTS

ELIMINATED

Cline Twins

Mia Morris

Funkanometry

XOMG POP

MPLUSPLUS

Jojo and Bri

TOP 5

Hayden Kristal – Eliminated

Celia Muñoz

Amanda Mammana – Eliminated

Nicolas Ribs

Sara James

TOP 3

Nicolas Ribs

Celia Muñoz – Eliminated

Sara James

TOP 2

Sara James

Nicolas Ribs

