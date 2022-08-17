America’s Got Talent Results Tonight, AGT Recap Live Elimination August 17, 2022 Episode

Who’s eliminated on America’s Got Talent tonight? The results are in and the acts going to the next round of the AGT competition will be revealed tonight, Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Last night, 11 acts performed live for America’s votes. Tonight, only two will go through and the rest will be eliminated at the end of the results show.

Facing the elimination are Aiko Tanaka, The Brown Brothers, Chapel Hart, Duo Rings, Freckled Zelda, Fusion Japan, Madison Taylor Baez, Mr. Pants, The Pack Drumline, Wyn Starks and Yu Hojin.

Watch AGT Live Shows Week 2 Performances.

Keep locked on this page, results will be posted below once announced.

THE RESULTS

ELIMINATED

Wyn Starks

Freckled Zelda

Fusion Japan.

Mr. Pants

Aiko Tanaka

The Pack Drumline

TOP 5

Duo Rings – Eliminated

Madison Taylor Baez

The Brown Brothers – Eliminated

Yu Hojin

Chapel Hart

TOP 3

Yu Hojin

Madison Taylor Baez – Eliminated

Chapel Hart

TOP 2

Chapel Hart

Yu Hojin

THANK YOU FOR VISITING MY WEBSITE! SEE YOU NEXT WEEK!

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise.

AGT features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the top prize and a chance to headline a show in Las Vegas.

Excited for America’s Got Talent Season 17? Write your thoughts on the comment section below.