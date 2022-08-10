America’s Got Talent Results Tonight, AGT Recap Live Elimination August 10, 2022 Episode

Who’s eliminated on America’s Got Talent tonight? The results are in and the acts going to the next round of the AGT competition will be revealed tonight, Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

Last night, 11 acts performed live for America’s votes. Tonight, only two will go through and the rest will be eliminated at the end of the results show.

Facing the elimination are Amazing Veranica, Ben Lapidus, Ava Swiss, Oleksandr Yenivatov, Amoukanama, Stefanny and Yeremy, Don McMillian, Lace Larrabee, Drake Milligan, Players Choir and Avery Dixon.

THE RESULTS

ELIMINATED

Lace Larrabee

Oleksandr Yenivatov

Stefanny and Yeeremy

Ava Swiss

Amazing Veranica & Her Incredible Friends

Ben Lapidus

TOP 5

Avery Dixon

Amoukanama – Eliminated

Players Choir – Eliminated

Don McMillan

Drake Milligan

TOP 3

Avery Dixon

Don McMillan – Eliminated

Drake Milligan

TOP 2

Drake Milligan

Avery Dixon

